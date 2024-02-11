Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl national anthem is full-circle moment: ‘How I met ya’ll. I’m still here.’

article

The Super Bowl national anthem will be sung this year by country music star Reba McEntire.

The 68-year-old, three-time Grammy winner is part of a star-studded lineup that will kick off the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rapper Post Malone is slated to follow McEntire’s performance with "America the Beautiful." Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

McEntire’s performance marks the second year the NFL has had a country music star perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Last year, Chris Stapleton delivered a memorable performance at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Reba McEntire national anthem history

Performing at the Super Bowl will be a full-circle moment for McEntire.

McEntire sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

"How I met y'all. I’m still here," she shared on social media with a side-by-side photo of her performance at the rodeo and her Super Bowl poster.

McEntire has become a country music icon with more than 30 studio albums that include a variety of hits such as "Fancy," "Consider Me Gone" and "Does He Love You."

The highly decorated performer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received a Kennedy Center honor in 2018.

She starred in the Broadway musical "Annie Get Your Gun" and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role on the television series "Reba."

She also released her latest album "Not That Fancy" and new book last year.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed.