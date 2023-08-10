Upper West Side MTA bus-truck collision: 8 injured, passengers thrown forward

8 people were injured after an MTA bus collided with a flatbed truck on Thursday in the Upper West Side.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. near West 82nd and Amsterdam Avenue.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Video shows part of the bus's front windshield shattered.

Passengers say people sitting in the back of the bus were thrown forward during the collision.

Both drivers along with 6 bus passengers were treated for minor injuries.