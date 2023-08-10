Expand / Collapse search

Upper West Side MTA bus-truck collision: 8 injured, passengers thrown forward

Upper West Side
8 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Upper West Side Thursday morning.

UPPER WEST SIDE - 8 people were injured after an MTA bus collided with a flatbed truck on Thursday in the Upper West Side.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. near West 82nd and Amsterdam Avenue. 

Video shows part of the bus's front windshield shattered. 

Passengers say people sitting in the back of the bus were thrown forward during the collision.

Both drivers along with 6 bus passengers were treated for minor injuries. 