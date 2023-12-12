Boy, 11, dies after being found inside Upper West Side migrant shelter

An 11-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious and unresponsive inside Stratford Arms migrant shelter on the Upper West Side, the NYPD said.

Police were called Monday just after 5 p.m. to the migrant shelter located at 117 W. 70th St.

According to police, the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the building.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai-West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.