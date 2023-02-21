Workers at NYC pizza restaurant attacked

A man accused of "envy, jealousy and spike" attacked an owner and worker at a Manhattan pizza joint. One of them suffered a fractured arm.

It happened at Unregular Pizza on 4th Ave. near E. 13th St. in Union Square.

According to a post on the restaurant's Instagram page, the attacker was known to the restaurant staff.

They said he first posted a threat on their Instagram page and then showed up and started throwing glass shakers and ceramic objects at the staff. He also shattered the front door.

"This was a traumatic experience and we hope, we will recover soon," the post continued.

The staff member with the broken arm went to a hospital for treatment.

Unregular Pizza set up a GoFundMe to pay for the door and the medical expenses for the injured worker.

"These acts of violence and vandalism will not go unnoticed. We won’t let bullies take us down," the restaurant posted.

FOX 5 News spoke with Gabriele Lamonaco, the owner of the restaurant when he first opened the pizza shop in 2021. He had previously built a huge following on Instagram by posting photos of the beautiful pizzas he created in his girlfriend's kitchen and then bartering rather than selling them. It eventually helped him achieve his dream of opening his own pizza joint.

The bartering remained a part of the program when Unregular Pizza opened its physical location.