United flight strikes light pole and tractor-trailer landing at Newark Airport

The Brief A United Airlines flight arriving from Venice made contact with a light pole while on its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon. New Jersey State Police said the aircraft’s landing gear and underside reportedly struck a pole and a tractor-trailer. Despite the contact, the aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate under its own power and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.



A United Airlines flight arriving from Venice made contact with a light pole while on its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to an airline statement.

What we know:

New Jersey State Police later said troopers responded to an aircraft incident at 1:58 p.m. near New Jersey Turnpike interchange 14 in Newark, where the aircraft’s landing tire and underside reportedly struck a pole and a tractor-trailer.

United said Flight 169, operating from VCE to EWR aboard a Boeing 767-400, was carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members when the incident occurred.

Despite the contact, the aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate under its own power and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew, according to the airline.

Officials later confirmed that while no one on board was injured, the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. They also confirmed that a Jeep on the Turnpike was struck after the pole was hit.

Investigation to come

What's next:

United added in its statement that its maintenance team is currently assessing the aircraft for damage and that it will investigate how the incident occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board said in respective statements that they will investigate the incident, as well. State police also said the crash remains under investigation.