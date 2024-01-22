New Jersey high school temporarily locked down after gun found

article

Students and staff were placed on a temporary lockdown at Union Catholic High School in New Jersey on Monday morning after a gun was found on campus, police said.

Scotch Plains police said the building was immediately placed on lockdown and recovered the gun found by school staff.

There were no indications of threats or harm to the school, students, or staff during the incident, police said. Everyone in the building was considered safe and secure.

Police said to be cautious and the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district, as well as surrounding towns, were placed on a temporary lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 2:40 pm.

The Scotch Plains police are currently investigating this incident.