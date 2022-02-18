Unauthorized rat poison found in Riverside Park

Several bricks of exposed rat poison were found last Sunday inside Riverside Park and again on Wednesday next to the park.

The online news site West Side Rag alerted residents to unauthorized rat poison that was left in the area. And because the bricks were exposed, not inside traps, they were a hazard to dogs and children.

The problem is the city didn't place the rat poison, which makes it illegal.

City Council Member Gale Brewer, who represents the Upper West Side, said residents should not try to tackle the city's rat issues on their own and put other New Yorkers and animals in danger.

The city's Parks Department cleaned the area and is continuing to monitor the park.

