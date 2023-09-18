UN General Assembly 2023: NYC commuters urged to rely on public transit

More than 150 world leaders will convene on Manhattan’s East Side for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Gridlock traffic will likely consume much of Midtown.

The traffic nightmare started Sunday as thousands of protesters descended on the city ahead of this week’s Climate Ambition Summit.

Demonstrators took aim at the Biden administration for approving new oil and gas drilling permits.

During the protest, cars, trucks, and buses were brought to a complete standstill.

Cyclists were seen weaving in and out of any open gaps on the road.

Monday through Friday are Department of Transportation-designated "gridlock alert days."

The best way to get around is by taking the subway or by walking.

President Biden will address world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday.

He’s expected to attend meetings this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva.

According to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks at the White House on Thursday.

The NYPD will be out in full force, protecting high-profile landmarks and tourist attractions.

Extra patrols will be at the ready from 34th Street to 65th Street between First and Seventh Avenues.

So far, Commissioner Edward Caban says there are no credible threats to the city.