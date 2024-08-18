U.S. Open 2024: How to get there via subway, bus, LIRR

article

MTA and NYC officials are urging fans of the U.S. Open to take mass transit as traffic is expected in Queens.

"The MTA is ready to play its part in the U.S. Open and move hundreds and thousands of fans out to Queens to watch the action at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

"More than 60% of our fans take mass transit, and I want to thank our partners at the MTA for helping ensure that number grows every year," Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Chief Operating Officer Danny Zausner said.

Serena Williams, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

For the third year in a row, the MTA teamed up with USTA tennis legends to provide recorded audio messages throughout the subway and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), along the 7 line, at Grand Central-42 St, Times Square-42 St, and the Times Square Shuttle.

Beginning tomorrow, 37-time Grand Slam champion and four-time U.S. Open Women’s Singles champion Billie Jean King, native New Yorker and doubles Grand Slam champion Patrick McEnroe, and Andy Roddick can be heard on platforms and in stations for the duration of the tournament.

Here's how you can get to this year's tournament:

NYC subway

The Mets-Willets Point station serves the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Fans can always take either the local or the express to reach the Mets-Willets Point station.

Starting tomorrow, NYC Transit will run five additional trains on the 7 line after the last match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During concurrent Mets home games, extra service will be operated. Supplemental trains will run express from Mets-Willets Point to 74th St-Broadway and then make all local stops to 34 St-Hudson Yards.

USAs Coco Gauff celebrates defeating Belaruss Aryna Sabalenka during the US Open tennis tournament womens singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty I Expand

For the last two days of U.S. Open Fan Week, Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25, there will be no direct ​trains between Manhattan and Queens due to track replacement. ​Trains will operate in two sections:

Between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza Between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards

Fans traveling to and from Manhattan can take the N train, which is providing alternate service between Times Sq-42 St and Queensboro Plaza, where train service resumes; or take the LIRR to Mets-Willets Point via the Port Washington Branch from Grand Central or Penn Station. The LIRR will cross-honor NYCT fares during that weekend while trackwork is underway.

NYC buses

The Q48 bus stops at 126 St and Roosevelt Ave, providing convenient access to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Customers can use the real-time bus ridership tracking feature on the MTA app before boarding.

Long Island Railroad (LIRR)

Customers can take a train directly to Mets-Willets Point from Grand Central Madison or Penn Station via the Port Washington Branch, a 19-minute ride. Fares for this commute are only $5 during off-peak hours and $7 during peak hours with a purchase of a CityTicket, available in the TrainTime app.

Fans traveling from Long Island on other branches can reach the U.S. Open by changing trains at Woodside, which is only then about a seven-minute ride to Mets-Willets Point.

Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Womens Singles Semi-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre Expand

Starting tomorrow through Friday, Sept. 6, the LIRR will be adding a Mets-Willets Point stop to three morning peak Port Washington trains within the 8 o’clock hour to supplement service to U.S. Open events. After 9:30 a.m., all westbound Port Washington trains already have a scheduled Mets-Willets Point stop, as do all weekend trains.

The 8:17 a.m. train from Great Neck to Penn Station will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 8:35 a.m.

The 8:14 a.m. train from Port Washington to Grand Central will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 8:38 a.m.

The 8:33 a.m. train from Port Washington to Grand Central will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 9:01 a.m.

Access-A-Ride (AAR) Paratransit

Pick-up and drop-off locations will be located near the Champions' Entry for easy access to the Bille Jean King National Tennis Center for Access-A-Ride (AAR) customers.

Reservations for trips to and from the U.S. Open must be made 1-2 days in advance by calling 877-337-2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Note: The AAR Command Center operates 24/7 to assist customers on the day of trip.

Please use the words "U.S. Open" when speaking to an agent, and they will book your trips to/from the designated AAR stop.

USTA has also included trip scheduling information on their website, including a map with the pick-up/drop-off point.

For more information on parking at the U.S. Open, click here.