Tyre Nichols: NYPD prepares for possible weekend of protest

The NYPD is preparing for a possible weekend of protest across the city following the release of video of the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

"I believe that New Yorkers should have the right to peacefully voice their concern if the video is what we anticipate it to be," New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former member of the NYPD said at a press conference on Friday morning.

"It is a personal and professional painful moment for me, as a victim of police abuse a child, I know the impact of it, and I know that the years I've spent recruiting and encouraging different groups to be part of the noble profession of policing," Adams continued. "What it appears is that these officers tarnished much of the work that many of us attempted to accomplish."

Protests in New York City have already been scheduled for Friday evening in Times Square and Union Square in Manhattan.

Nichols died three days after a Jan. 7 confrontation with five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols' family members and their lawyers said footage of the incident shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane," and said Friday that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

"As far as I know today, I do believe that the stop itself was very questionable," she told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Video of the traffic stop will be released sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said, noting that investigators wanted to complete as many interviews as possible before making the footage public. Nichols' family members viewed the video Monday.

Given the likelihood of protests, Davis told ABC that she and other local officials decided it would be best to release the video later in the day, after schools are dismissed and people are home from work.

As a precaution, Memphis-area schools canceled all after-class activities and postponed an event scheduled for Saturday morning. Other early closures included the city power company's community offices and the University of Memphis.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, warned supporters of the "horrific" nature of the video but pleaded for peaceful protests.

"I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for," she said Thursday. "If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully."

Davis also urged calm after the video’s release.

"None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens," she said.

With the Associated Press.