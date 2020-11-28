Two tons of drugs seized after high-speed boat chase in Spain

Five alleged drug smugglers were arrested following a dramatic speedboat chase across 100 nautical miles off the Spanish coast, police said on Saturday.

A video taken by a police helicopter during the five-hour pursuit showed masked men taking photographs and waving to the officers while dumping bags believed to be with hashish into the water.

The suspects were later arrested after their speedboat was intercepted by a Customs patrol boat during the marathon chase off the coast of Cartagena in southeastern Spain. Police seized two tonnes of hashish hidden in 66 packages, which were reportedly smuggled from Morocco and were heading to Valencia in Spain.

The chase started when the police helicopter spotted the 14-meter speedboat, which had two 300 horsepower engines, off the coast of Cartagena.

The arrests happened last week but police made details public on Saturday.