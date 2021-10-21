Two teens killed on Long Island when vehicle strikes parked car
NEW YORK - Homicide Squad detectives on Long Island were investigating a crash that killed two teenagers early Thursday morning.
The 18-year-old female driver of a 2018 BMW X3 struck a parked vehicle at Westminster Road near Fairlawn Avenue in West Hempstead at about 1 a.m., said police.
A 19-year-old male passenger and a 17-year-old female passenger suffered severe trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It was not clear why the driver struck the vehicle.
West Minster Road was closed from Hempstead Turnpike to Hempstead Ave.