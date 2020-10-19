Two hospitalized after subway attack in Brooklyn

article

An elderly woman was shoved onto the subway tracks and two other victims were injured in an incident in a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Clinton Washington Ave. Station in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

Police say a 73-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, and their 30-year-old grandson were standing on the platform at about 1:30 p.m. A man approached smoking a cigarette. The 30-year-old confronted the smoker who rushed him and started punching him in the face.

The grandfather tried to intervene to protect his grandson and was also punched in the face.

Then the 73-year-old tried to stop the attack and was pushed onto the track as a train was entering the station but the train stopped before hitting her.

The three victims were all taken to Methodist Hospital. The 73-year-old suffered severe head injuries and is hospitalized. The 30-year-old also has a severe head injury and is hospitalized. The 82-year-old required stitches but was released.

Advertisement

Police released a photo of a man wanted in a subway attack that left 2 people hospitalized.

The attacker got away and has not been caught. Police released images of him on Tuesday. He is approximately 25-30 years old, 5'7" tall, about 200 pounds, and has a light complexion. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The attack is the latest in a string of recent violent incidents in the New York City subway system.

A gunman shot a man in the back at a West Village subway station on Sunday.

Also this month, a man was found stabbed to death inside a Lower Manhattan subway station.

In another attack, a man was stabbed in the neck when he refused to give a homeless man a dollar in a Midtown subway station.



