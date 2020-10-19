Man shot in back on West Village subway platform

The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who shot a man in the back in a West Village subway station.

The shooting took place on Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the southbound 1, 2, 3 platform at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station.

The 24-year-old victim walked to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was transported to Bellevue Hospital in grave condition, said police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.