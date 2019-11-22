Two 15-year-olds repeatedly stabbed on Bronx subway platform

The NYPD is searching for five suspects after a two 15-year-old boys were stabbed multiple times after a dispute on a Bronx subway platform on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the victims said they were standing on the Manhattan-bound 6 train platform inside the Westchester Square–East Tremont Avenue train station at around 11 a.m. when the suspects surrounded them and asked them if they “had a problem.”

A verbal dispute ensued, which escalated and led to the victims being punched, kicked and stabbed before the suspects fled.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found one of the victims with multiple stab wounds to the back and the other with multiple stab wounds to his buttocks. Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, however authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

