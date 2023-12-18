Expand / Collapse search
5-year-old twins found dead in the Bronx

By
Published 
Updated 4:13PM
Mount Hope
FOX 5 NY

NYPD gives update after Bronx twins found dead

NYPD Deputy Chief Benjamin Gurley has the details.

THE BRONX - Two young children were found dead Monday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Officials were called after 11 a.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of East 175th Street in Mount Hope.

According to police, the boy and girl, who are five-year-old twins, were found dead.

Now the city's medical examiner is on the scene upstairs where authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the children's death. 

Two young children were found dead in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Officials said they are treating this as a crime scene, even though right now there's no indication of foul play.

The mother was in the apartment when police arrived, police said. The mother is now in the hospital for treatment and is not injured, but emotionally distraught. 

The children’s father is at the 46th police precinct being questioned by investigators, where they say he’s being cooperative. 

"When you go up, and you see two 5-year-olds laying on the floor unresponsive and cold at this time of the year, you could imagine what the family is going through, what the mother is going through and the father. At the time the father wasn’t home, so what’s going on through his mind. We have to do our job at the crime scene. We do feel For everybody the community as well as the family," NYPD Assistant chief Benjamin Gurley said.

FOX 5 NY learned the children were pulled from school last week after they were sick and police are holding out hope that no one is at fault, while struggling themselves to process this scene. 

The cause of death is unknown. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.