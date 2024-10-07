Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk: Watch the FOX 5 Special

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation held its 23rd annual "5K Run and Walk" on Sunday, Sept. 30 to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11.

Around 40,000 participants showed up for the event, which follows the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Bridge to the World Trade Center.

*** Watch the Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk Special in the media player above.

The run also paid tribute to the 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, and thousands of others who lost their lives on 9/11.