Tunnel to Towers 5K kicks off: What to know

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is launching its 23rd annual "5K Run and Walk" on Sunday to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11.

Around 40,000 participants are expected for the event, which follows the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Bridge to the World Trade Center.

The run also pays tribute to the 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, and thousands of others who lost their lives on 9/11.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m.

After the race, country singer Tyler Hubbard will headline a concert on Vesey Street.

Road closures

Manhattan:

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street; North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass/Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass

Brooklyn: