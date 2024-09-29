Expand / Collapse search

Tunnel to Towers 5K kicks off: What to know

Published  September 29, 2024 10:38am EDT
New York City
Thousands to run in 'Tunnel to Towers' race

Thousands of people will pound the pavement running through the Brooklyn-Battery tunnel on Sunday. The "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" held its "Appreciation Celebration" in Liberty Park on Saturday. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is launching its 23rd annual "5K Run and Walk" on Sunday to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11.

Around 40,000 participants are expected for the event, which follows the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Bridge to the World Trade Center.

The run also pays tribute to the 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, and thousands of others who lost their lives on 9/11.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m.

After the race, country singer Tyler Hubbard will headline a concert on Vesey Street.

Road closures

Manhattan: 

  • West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)
  • Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
  • Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue
  • River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street
  • Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street; North End Avenue and River Terrace
  • Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
  • North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street
  • South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End
  • West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass/Battery Place
  • Battery Park Underpass

Brooklyn:

  • Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street
  • King Street between Dwight Street and Richards Street
  • Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street
  • Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
  • Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
  • Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
  • Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
  • Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue
  • Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street
  • Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue
  • Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street
  • Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
  • Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street
  • Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue
  • Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
  • Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West