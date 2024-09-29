Tunnel to Towers 5K kicks off: What to know
NEW YORK CITY - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is launching its 23rd annual "5K Run and Walk" on Sunday to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11.
Around 40,000 participants are expected for the event, which follows the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Bridge to the World Trade Center.
The run also pays tribute to the 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, and thousands of others who lost their lives on 9/11.
The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m.
After the race, country singer Tyler Hubbard will headline a concert on Vesey Street.
Road closures
Manhattan:
- West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)
- Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
- Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue
- River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street
- Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street; North End Avenue and River Terrace
- Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
- North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street
- South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End
- West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass/Battery Place
- Battery Park Underpass
Brooklyn:
- Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street
- King Street between Dwight Street and Richards Street
- Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street
- Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street
- Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street
- Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street
- Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue
- Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
- Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West