TSA releases 2024 canine calendar: Download it for free

The Transportation Security Administration has released its 2024 TSA Canine Calendar – and now it’s available to download.

According to the TSA, the calendar is an annual tradition that honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosive detection canines working across the United States.

The canine calendar features photos and fun facts about each of this year’s 15 canine winners who were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams from across the country.

This year’s featured canines and airports include:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG)

Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Gina: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Kari: Bangor International Airport (BGR); Bangor Police Department

Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Puk: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Rocky: San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department

Zeta: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

The 2024 calendar also features the 2023 Cutest Canine Contest winner, Dina, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Dina was one of several TSA canines who worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year.

You can now immediately download the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar here.

TSA uses canines as part of its multilayered security operations nationwide and also trains about 300 canines each year. These highly skilled dogs are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials.

Earlier this month, TSA was allowing some dogs, not cut out for government work or retired, to be adopted.

The Canine Adoption Agency in San Antonio, Texas, said the dogs were either too rambunctious or too nice for the difficult work of keeping travelers safe. In some situations, the dogs once worked for the agency but are now "retired."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.