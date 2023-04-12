Trump to return to NYC for second deposition in ongoing legal troubles

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to New York City for his second deposition in just over a week.

Last week, Trump pled not guilty to 34 felonies in Manhattan Criminal Court. The charges stem from payments made to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign in an effort to keep her from revealing an alleged affair with Trump.

During questioning with state officials last August, Trump took the fifth more than 400 times.

"Anyone in my position not taking the fifth amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool," Trump said at the time.

The lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and three of his children of inflating the value of assets to gain financial benefits. The state is seeking $250 million in damages and is also seeking to prevent Trump from conducting business in New York.

New York Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman, who is also a lawyer and worked with Democrats to impeach the former President, expects history to repeat itself.

"It's interesting that he's coming back for a second deposition after he pled the 5th amendment about 400 times in the first one. He's now under criminal indictment, so it's almost certain he'll assert the 5th again," Goldman said. "I am interested and intrigued as to what the Attorney General has up her sleeve as to why she's bringing him back with the expectation he'll just assert the 5th again."

The ongoing legal battles against Trump have become a political flashpoint in the United States, with supporters and opponents alike closely watching the developments. The former President has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has characterized the lawsuits as politically motivated attacks by his opponents.