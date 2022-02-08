Trump tells Joe Rogan to 'stop apologizing' over Spotify podcast

article

Former President Donald Trump said Joe Rogan should "stop apologizing" to leftie "lunatics" amid his ongoing Spotify podcast controversy.

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Trump said in a statement Monday.

"How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened," Trump said.

Rogan apologized over the weekend for his past use of the N-word after a video of him using it repeatedly on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast went viral.

He said there were things "that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Expand

Controversy surrounding Rogan's podcast started Jan. 24 after Neil Young and other musicians asked to have their music removed Spotify over his skeptical comments about coronavirus vaccines.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees Sunday that Rogan's racist language was "incredibly hurtful" and that the host was behind the removal of dozens of episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more," Ek said in the note. "And I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host Rogan's podcast.

Spotify reports having 406 million active monthly users, up nearly 20% from last year, and advertising has grown largely because of podcasts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.