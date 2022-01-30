Report: Spotify lost over $2B after Neil Young pulls music

article

The backlash against Spotify continues, as the music streaming service reportedly lost over $2B in market value thanks to a dispute with rock legend Neil Young.

The music streaming service was forced to take down Young's music after he demanded that it make a choice to either remove Joe Rogan's podcast or remove his catalog.

Young said that he believes Rogan is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of vaccines.

Since the dispute began, musician Joni Mitchell has joined Young in requesting her music be removed.

