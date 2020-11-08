Trump supporters rally on Long Island for 'Stop The Steal' protest

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Commack, New York, and other nearby areas on Long Island on November 8, to protest against the election results predicting Joe Biden’s win.

The rally, dubbed “Stop the Steal,” attracted Long Island Trump supporters, who alleged that Biden and democrats are “stealing” the election via voter fraud including votes from deceased people, despite no evidence to support these claims.

Donald Trump released a statement following the call on Saturday, November 7, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election and saying Biden “is rushing to falsely pose as the winner.” Trump has repeatedly alleged voter fraud and election “rigging” by the democrats via Twitter and in speeches. No evidence has emerged to support his claims.

Trump has refused to concede and promised to start prosecuting beginning Monday, November 9.