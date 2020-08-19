Trump re-election campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots

article

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued New Jersey in a bid to stop the state's plans to conduct the general election mostly by mail.

The suit was recently filed in U.S. District Court by the Trump campaign, joined by the Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee. Similar suits have been filed in other states, with critics claiming the vote-by-mail effort will lead to more vote fraud.

“The Trump campaign is embarking on a brazen attempt to sow fear and confusion, and to delegitimize our elections and cast doubt on our democratic process,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

Gov. Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state's 6.2 million registered voters will get a ballot beginning Oct. 5 along with a prepaid return envelope. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted up to a week later.

The plan follows the model the state used in its July primary.

