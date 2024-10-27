Trump hosts rally at MSG: Watch live

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a hometown rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday, just nine days before Election Day.

"Madison Square Garden is the center of the universe," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said, noting the venue's storied history of hosting events including the 1971 "Fight of the Century."

The rally is one of a series of detours Trump has made from battleground states, including a recent rally in Coachella, California, and one over the summer on the Jersey Shore. This summer he campaigned in the South Bronx.

Trump has insisted the MSG rally is part of a bigger effort to win New York — a state President Joe Biden carried four years ago with more than 60% of the vote — but he's also made clear that the rally is personal.

"It’s the New York, but it’s also, you know, it’s MSG, it’s Madison Square Garden," Trump said during a recent radio interview. "Guys like you and I, that means a lot, those words. Madison Square Garden, right? Don’t you think so? ... It’s a very big stop."

Here's everything you need to know:

The rally will begin at 5 p.m.

The doors opened at noon.

MSG has a seating capacity of 19,500.

According to Fox News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White will also be in town for the rally.

The event will feature a lineup of political figures, celebrities, and musical artists. Notable guests include:

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Former Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson

Former Democratic presidential candidate turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump

Eric Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Death Row Records founder Michael Harris Jr.

Singer Lee Greenwood

Opera singer Christopher Macchio

Madison Square Garden has a history in politics, hosting events with Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1962, John F. Kennedy Jr. held a birthday celebration at the stadium where Marilyn Monroe famously sang "Happy Birthday to You, Mr. President."

But if there’s one bit of Garden history Trump might want to replicate, it's when Grover Cleveland accepted his party’s nomination in 1892, three years after leaving the White House. He went on to win the election, becoming the first and only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

NYPD Chief John Chell said there would be heavy police presence and traffic restrictions in and around the Garden limiting cars and pedestrians.

The following streets will likely be limited to incoming traffic:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue

31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street

The Associated Press contributed to this report.