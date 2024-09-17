Trump rally on Long Island: Security preparations underway

Security preparations are underway for former president Donald Trump’s rally Wednesday night.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum and supporters are already showing up a day ahead of time.

"We came to drive by to scope it out to get any idea how early we need to get here in the morning," Trump supporter Anthony Spiella said.

Nassau County is no stranger to massive gatherings.

Security will be tight as the Nassau County police are working alongside the Secret Service and other federal, state and local agencies to keep the event safe.

"The State Department of Homeland Security, the federal Department of Homeland Security. We've gotten assistance from the Suffolk County Police Department, NYPD, and the Freeport Police Department and the MTA police Department," Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Trump's visit comes just days after his second assassination attempt this past Sunday at his golf course in Florida.

"What they're doing is they're putting resources. So it begins with manpower," Michael Balboni, former Homeland Security adviser for New York said. It begins with intelligence gathering and sharing begins with understanding what the perimeter of the facility is. It's understanding who's coming and what their expectations are."

The Nassau County police department will oversee the entire venue.

"Every inch of that property in that perimeter and the perimeters as large ase need to make it, we will make sure that it is safe, and it will be swept," Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "We will have aviation overtop during the arrival and during the time of the event. And we will also have our K-9 dogs out in the areas, in the wooded areas. And we've already started those sweeps today."

Officials said 60,000 tickets have been sold, but there is only room for about 20,000 people inside the venue. The rest of the ticket holders will be able to watch Trump from the big screen televisions in the parking lot.

Police have yet to announce what streets will be closed and shut down due to security reasons.

The only entrance to the Coliseum will be off Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale. Access to the parking lot will be available at 8 a.m.