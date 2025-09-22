Trump in NYC for UNGA: What to know

The Brief President Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday night ahead of his Tuesday, Sept. 23, speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Commuters should expect heavy traffic, street closures, and heightened security across Midtown and the East Side throughout the week, with every weekday designated a "gridlock alert day." Although his remarks have not been disclosed, Trump is expected to possibly address the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, his immigration crackdown, and U.S. tariffs on global trading partners.



President Donald Trump returned to New York City on Monday night, arriving at Trump Tower under tight security as world leaders gather for the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.

What we know:

On Tuesday, he is set to deliver the first address of his second term to the annual gathering.

His arrival is expected to further tighten the security lockdown and add to the traffic congestion already gripping Midtown and the Upper East Side.

What will Trump say?

While the White House has not released details of his remarks, Trump is expected to address the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, issues he pledged to resolve during his campaign, and he is also likely to highlight his immigration crackdown and the tariffs the United States has imposed on trading partners.

Traffic in NYC

Traffic snarls began building Monday evening, with vehicles creeping along at an estimated 2.9 miles per hour, slower than the average pedestrian. Local businesses near the U.N. report fewer customers as security blockades expand across the East Side.

With more than 200 heads of state in town, gridlock is expected to continue through Friday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the General Assembly. Each weekday has been declared a "gridlock alert day," meaning commuters will face checkpoints, street closures and periodic shutdowns of the FDR Drive. Officials urge New Yorkers to prepare for major delays and avoid driving if possible.

Hundreds of Secret Service members will be on site. In addition, special escort lanes will help drivers get around, as traffic is expected to crawl to a screeching halt with average speeds at less than 4 mph.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

UN General Assembly 2025 schedule

UN General Assembly 2025 dates

The high-level General Debate is scheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest early in the week, with several high-profile events planned, including a Monday conference on Palestinian statehood and President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday.

There's also the possibility that protests could add to the traffic.

NYC Gridlock Alert Days

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation last week released a list of gridlock alert days for Septemeber:

Monday, September 22

Tuesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 24

Thursday, September 25

Friday, September 26

"NYC DOT designates the busiest traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert Days - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested," the agency said. "Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible."