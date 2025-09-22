Trump in NYC for UNGA: What to know
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump returned to New York City on Monday night, arriving at Trump Tower under tight security as world leaders gather for the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.
What we know:
On Tuesday, he is set to deliver the first address of his second term to the annual gathering.
His arrival is expected to further tighten the security lockdown and add to the traffic congestion already gripping Midtown and the Upper East Side.
What will Trump say?
While the White House has not released details of his remarks, Trump is expected to address the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, issues he pledged to resolve during his campaign, and he is also likely to highlight his immigration crackdown and the tariffs the United States has imposed on trading partners.
Traffic in NYC
Traffic snarls began building Monday evening, with vehicles creeping along at an estimated 2.9 miles per hour, slower than the average pedestrian. Local businesses near the U.N. report fewer customers as security blockades expand across the East Side.
With more than 200 heads of state in town, gridlock is expected to continue through Friday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the General Assembly. Each weekday has been declared a "gridlock alert day," meaning commuters will face checkpoints, street closures and periodic shutdowns of the FDR Drive. Officials urge New Yorkers to prepare for major delays and avoid driving if possible.
Hundreds of Secret Service members will be on site. In addition, special escort lanes will help drivers get around, as traffic is expected to crawl to a screeching halt with average speeds at less than 4 mph.
UN week road closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- 8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street
- 7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- 3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
UN General Assembly 2025 schedule
UN General Assembly 2025 dates
The high-level General Debate is scheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27.
Traffic is expected to be heaviest early in the week, with several high-profile events planned, including a Monday conference on Palestinian statehood and President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday.
There's also the possibility that protests could add to the traffic.
UN week NYC 2025: NYC traffic today
NYC Gridlock Alert Days
Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation last week released a list of gridlock alert days for Septemeber:
2025 Gridlock Alert Days
- Monday, September 22
- Tuesday, September 23
- Wednesday, September 24
- Thursday, September 25
- Friday, September 26
What they're saying:
"NYC DOT designates the busiest traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert Days - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested," the agency said. "Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible."
