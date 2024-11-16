Trump in NYC again? Rumors swirl about possible appearance at UFC 309 at MSG

There's word that President-elect Donald Trump could make an appearance at Saturday's UFC 309 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This would come just weeks after his rally at MSG in October.

UFC President Dana White, who introduced the former president at the Republican National Convention in July, spoke with TMZ Sports saying, "Well, I think anything is possible," with a smile. "He’s a big fan. Who knows? He could pop in."

White said it would be "huge" if Trump showed up, noting he’s a favorite among many UFC fans.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White greets Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, Expand

Trump previously appeared at UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in June, where he received a warm reception.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who is returning to the octagon after a two-year hiatus, also hinted at Trump's possible appearance. "I did see Trump, and he said, 'I’ll either be there on Nov. 16 because we won the election, or, if I lost, I’ll be depressed and won’t show up.’ Obviously, he won the election, so it sounds like he’s going to be there," Chandler said.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

While Trump’s team has not confirmed his plans for Saturday, two sources told Reuters that he is expected to attend.

Saturday's main event at UFC 309 features a showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, with Jon Jones facing off against Stipe Miocic.