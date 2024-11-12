List of Trump's cabinet picks, what seats are open

As Trump builds his cabinet for his 2024 campaign, he has tapped two figures from New York: former Rep. Lee Zeldin for the Environmental Protection Agency and Rep. Elise Stefanik as United Nations ambassador.

It's unclear whether more appointees from New York will join the team, as Trump continues to make key selections.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a longtime supporter with no apparent environmental experience, has been selected to lead the EPA, vowing to restore U.S. energy dominance while protecting access to clean air and water.

Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador

Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, speaks to members of the media ahead of a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York, US, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

New York Representative Stefanik, 40, a top House leader, has been one of Trump’s staunchest defenders since his first impeachment.

Susie Wiles, chief of staff

West Palm Beach, FL - November 6 : President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White, Eric Trump, Susie Wiles and Lara Trump listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after being declared the winner

Wiles, 67, a senior adviser and de facto manager of Trump’s 2024 campaign, has a background in Florida politics, having helped Ron DeSantis win his first gubernatorial race before playing a key role in Trump’s defeat of him in the 2024 Republican primary.

Mike Waltz, national security adviser

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks during the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump hearing in Longworth building on Thursday, September 26, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Waltz, a three-term GOP congressman from east-central Florida and retired Army National Guard officer, was asked by Trump to be his national security adviser, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Tom Homan, ‘border czar’

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.

Homan, 62, a former leader of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump, has been tasked with overseeing the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, a role expected due to Trump's focus on border issues during his campaign.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

Stephen Miller, former White House senior advisor for policy, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Miller, a 39-year-old immigration hardliner and senior adviser during Trump’s first administration, was a vocal spokesperson for mass deportations and played a central role in policies such as separating thousands of immigrant families.

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives at the U.S. Capitol October 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State, FOX 13 Tampa reported citing multiple published reports.

The New York Times first reported the possible pick on Monday evening, with a source later telling FOX News that Trump plans to offer Rubio the job.

So far, Trump's team has not made an official announcement, but several Republican colleagues, including fellow Sen. Rick Scott has publicly congratulated Rubio.

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends during a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reportedly has been selected by Donald Trump for the role of secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, CNN and FOX News reported Tuesday. Trump has not made an official announcement.

Here is the list of currently empty Trump cabinet seats:

Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Commerce

Secretary of Education

Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Secretary of the Interior

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Secretary of Transportation

Secretary of the Treasury

Secretary of Defense

Secretary of Homeland Security

Secretary of Labor

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Director of National Intelligence

Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

United States Trade Representative

