List of Trump's cabinet picks, what seats are open
NEW YORK - As Trump builds his cabinet for his 2024 campaign, he has tapped two figures from New York: former Rep. Lee Zeldin for the Environmental Protection Agency and Rep. Elise Stefanik as United Nations ambassador.
It's unclear whether more appointees from New York will join the team, as Trump continues to make key selections.
Here's a list of the currently empty Trump cabinet seats:
Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency
Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a longtime supporter with no apparent environmental experience, has been selected to lead the EPA, vowing to restore U.S. energy dominance while protecting access to clean air and water.
Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador
Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, speaks to members of the media ahead of a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York, US, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. The Republica
New York Representative Stefanik, 40, a top House leader, has been one of Trump’s staunchest defenders since his first impeachment.
Susie Wiles, chief of staff
West Palm Beach, FL - November 6 : President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White, Eric Trump, Susie Wiles and Lara Trump listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after being declared the winner dur
Wiles, 67, a senior adviser and de facto manager of Trump’s 2024 campaign, has a background in Florida politics, having helped Ron DeSantis win his first gubernatorial race before playing a key role in Trump’s defeat of him in the 2024 Republican primary.
Mike Waltz, national security adviser
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks during the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump hearing in Longworth building on Thursday, September 26, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Waltz, a three-term GOP congressman from east-central Florida and retired Army National Guard officer, was asked by Trump to be his national security adviser, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Tom Homan, ‘border czar’
Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Days after he survived an assassina
Homan, 62, a former leader of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump, has been tasked with overseeing the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, a role expected due to Trump's focus on border issues during his campaign.
Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy
Stephen Miller, former White House senior advisor for policy, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. A flurry of polls released
Miller, a 39-year-old immigration hardliner and senior adviser during Trump’s first administration, was a vocal spokesperson for mass deportations and played a central role in policies such as separating thousands of immigrant families.
Marco Rubio, secretary of state
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives at the U.S. Capitol October 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State, FOX 13 Tampa reported citing multiple published reports.
The New York Times first reported the possible pick on Monday evening, with a source later telling FOX News that Trump plans to offer Rubio the job.
So far, Trump's team has not made an official announcement, but several Republican colleagues, including fellow Sen. Rick Scott has publicly congratulated Rubio.
Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security
Moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends during a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reportedly has been selected by Donald Trump for the role of secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, CNN and FOX News reported Tuesday. Trump has not made an official announcement.
Here is the list of currently empty Trump cabinet seats:
- Secretary of Agriculture
- Secretary of Commerce
- Secretary of Education
- Secretary of Energy
- Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Secretary of the Interior
- Attorney General
- Secretary of State
- Secretary of Transportation
- Secretary of the Treasury
- Secretary of Defense
- Secretary of Homeland Security
- Secretary of Labor
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs
- Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
- Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers
- Director of the Office of Management and Budget
- Director of National Intelligence
- Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Administrator of the Small Business Administration
- United States Trade Representative
The Associated Press contributed to this report.