President Donald Trump shared a video Tuesday night with apparent computer-generated images supporting his touted vision for a rehabilitated Gaza under U.S. oversight.

What we know:

The video was posted to his Truth Social platform at 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2025.

The video juxtaposes images of poverty, guns and rubble in the so-called Gaza of 2025, alongside images of a sunny, beachy skyscraper-lined resort town as "what’s next" for Gaza.

"Trump’s Gaza is finally here," the lyrics of the catchy, poppy - also computer-generated - music underneath say.

AI renderings of Trump, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu reappear throughout the 33-second clip. At one point, kids are dancing under raining money.

What we don't know:

Trump did not include any comment or editorial note when sharing the video, so it’s unclear who made the video or exactly how. But given the nature of the imagery, it appears to be computer-generated.

Palestinians in Gaza

The backstory:

Trump has boasted of plans to "empty" Gaza permanently of its more than 2 million Palestinians, take over the territory and turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East."

Whether it’s serious, a negotiating tactic or a distraction, Palestinians have roundly rejected the idea of leaving.

Big picture view:

The first phase of a ceasefire negotiation that ended 15 months of heavy fighting is underway between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in many ways is rooted in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation — during which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from or forced to flee their homes in what is now Israel — and the 1967 war, when Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza. Palestinians want those territories for a future state.

What is generative AI?

Fake AI-generated images regularly make the rounds on social media, but many of them are so cartoonish and absurd that even the most naïve viewer couldn’t take them seriously - such as the latest with Trump’s Gaza video.

The video includes bearded bellydancers, a giant golden giant Trump statue and a golden Trump balloon.

Generative AI, or generative artificial intelligence, tools allow people to efficiently produce photos, videos or bodies of text by giving a series of inputs or directions.

Why you should care:

AI-generated images have become useful tools for spreading false, sometimes racist messages with a clear political bent — and are often defended as jokes. AI-generated images pack a stronger punch with their hyperrealism and can draw new attention to a political message.

Dig deeper:

Trump’s presidential campaign, many of his allies and even the president himself have shared fake and often preposterous images as a way to entertain and score political points.

For example, Trump and many of his supporters last fall spread the rumor and shared AI-generated memes that claimed Haitian migrants were stealing and eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.