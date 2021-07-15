Expand / Collapse search
Trudeau: Canada could allow vaccinated Americans back in August for non-essential travel

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
World
Associated Press

TORONTO - Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country in mid-August for non-essential travel, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday.

BRIDGE TO CANADA

Trudeau said Canada should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. 
  
Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada's provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," the readout said.

"He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel." 
 