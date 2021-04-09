Truckers accused of kidnapping women in NJ, other states

article

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say two truckers have been arrested for kidnapping women and demanding ransom for their release. Agents say two cases are linked to New Jersey and Georga they are looking for more victims.

Investigators identified the suspects as 25-year-old Brian Summerson, of Dillon South Carolina, and 35-year-old Pierre Washington, of Chicago.

Agents say Summerson often used I-95 as a primary route to hunt down victims. He traveled from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago and Kansas City.

Agents arrested Summerson in Daytona Beach, Florida. He goes by the name of Vaughn or Von when meeting potential victims, through social media and dating apps, according to investigators.

The FBI says Washington owns a trucking company called God Got Me LLC. Washington's routes were unknown.

Agents said there were pictures, videos, and text messages of additional women on the suspects' devices and electronic accounts and that's why they're concerned that there could be more victims.

FBI wants you to contact them at truckervictims@fbi.gov if you are a potential victim or have any information in connection with the case.

