Truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks catches fire on LIE

A truck carrying propane tanks overturned and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday morning.

It happened around midnight in the Rego Park section of Queens. The NYPD says the driver of a flatbed truck that was carrying the tanks tried to avoid another vehicle and flipped over near Junction Blvd.

Video from Citizen App showed large explosions from the fire.

No one was hurt in the crash or fire, according to the FDNY.

Both directions of the highway were closed due to the incident. It took more than 100 firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.