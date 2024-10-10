Expand / Collapse search

Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton: VIDEO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 6:51am EDT
Hurricane Milton produced winds so strong that they blew a portion of the roof off of Tropicana Field.

FLORIDA - Tropicana Field, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, was not able to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Milton.

Video posted on Wednesday night showed portions of the stadium’s roof blowing in the wind.

What team plays at Tropicana Field?

Tropicana Field is home to the Tampa Bay Rays, and it served as the homebase for thousands of emergency responders who set up camp ahead of Hurricane Milton.

According to the city, nobody was injured when the roof ripped off the stadium. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Tropicana Field confirmed in a statement to our sister station, FOX 13 News, that "no first responders were being staged at the Trop and the essential personnel that were there are all accounted for and safe."

FOX 13 also confirmed that 13 "essential" team personnel were inside Tropicana Field when the roof came off the building, and that due to the Rays having reservations over the structure's ability to withstand Hurricane Milton, the organization did not allow the field to be used to shelter people during the storm.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Siesta Key Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.  