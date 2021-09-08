Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:54 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 8:02 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Advisory
from WED 10:23 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:39 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:16 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:46 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Orange County, Passaic County

Tropical Storm Mindy nearing landfall on Florida Panhandle

Published 
News
Associated Press

Experts say hurricanes are getting stronger for several reasons

Nasty hurricanes that cause billions of dollars in damage are hitting more often.

MIAMI - A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Mindy neared landfall Wednesday night.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

fl1

Satellite image of Mindy

The storm on Wednesday night was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph (34 mph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), forecasters said.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east. That area is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico; likely to soak Panhandle

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.