Trio accused of 11 armed robberies of NYC businesses

Police are looking for three men accused of a string of armed robberies targeting businesses in Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

The NYPD says the group has robbed 11 businesses between Oct. 18th and Oct. 31st. Their favorite target has been 7-Elevens. They've hit 8 locations. The same three men are also believed to have robbed two Family Dollar locations and a gas station.

They did the same thing in each case. They showed their guns to the clerks and then grabbed the money from the cash registers before quickly taking off.

Police released a security video from one of the 7-Eleven locations. It showed the three men, wearing black masks and black-colored clothing carrying out the robbery.

There is no word on home much money they have taken in the robberies. No injuries were reported in any of the crimes.