Trial of trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to begin amid jury selection challenges

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual misconduct trial begins next week, with jury selection already underway from eight New York counties. Graphic video evidence will be admitted at trial, and jurors will remain anonymous, identified only by numbers in court. Sean "Diddy" Combs faces multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.



The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs begins on May 5, and the widespread media coverage surrounding the sexual misconduct charges he faces could make finding an unbiased jury a major challenge.

What we know:

It will be up to 12 residents drawn from eight New York counties—including upstate areas—to decide whether Sean "Diddy" Combs walks free or faces decades behind bars. The pre-selection process is already underway to pick the jurors who will determine his fate.

Six hundred men and women are filling out jury surveys containing between 20 and 70 questions to determine if they will be selected or removed.

RELATED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges

"The questions range from your basic impartiality, your basic ability to serve, or financial hardship or childcare concerns, but then they also go into a range of organizations they belong to, their experiences with law enforcement," said Faye Honig, Director of Jury Research at Dubin Consulting and President of the American Society of Trial Consultants. "Then they really get into their thoughts on the nature of the charges."

Judge Arun Subramanian has ruled that graphic video evidence of Cassie Ventura being beaten by Combs can be admitted in court. Prosecutors will also be allowed to introduce videos allegedly showing drug-fueled sex parties, referred to as "freak-offs."

"They really get into their thoughts on the nature of the charges, so if you're hearing graphic evidence you make it hard for them to be fair, their experiences with sexual harassment and domestic violence, and they go into questions about drug and alcohol abuse," Honig added.

What's next:

For most of this week, prosecutors and Diddy's defense team will be reviewing the questionnaires and eliminating potential jurors.

"By May 1st, they have to propose four lists," Honig explained. "A list that both sides can agree the jurors can move on to jury selection so they don't have any hardships or cause challenges. Then a list both sides agree should be excused."

Both sides will submit a list of jurors they do not want seated. The selected group will report to federal court a week from today for the final jury selection phase, where they will be questioned in person.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, jurors' names will not be read in court. They will be identified only by number.