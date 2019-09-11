Trial date set for ‘architects' of 9/11

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 lives were lost and millions of others changed forever after the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Now, the alleged ‘architects’ of the attacks, including self-described 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shiek Mohammed, may finally face a day of reckoning at a military tribunal now set for January 2021 in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

“The families are waiting for a trial,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Jim Riches, who lost his son Jimmy in the attacks. “We’d like to see him get put behind bars or the death penalty. I’d rather have the death penalty myself.”

The trial could last nine months, if it ever begins. Bringing Mohammed and his five co-defendants to trial has been a process filled with delays. Mohamed was arrested in 2003 and confessed after being tortured at one of the CIA’s controversial ‘black sites’. He then allegedly confessed again to the FBI, but it is unclear if the judge will allow the confession to be used.

If the trial happens, it will begin on January 11, 2021.