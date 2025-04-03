Travelers urged to get REAL ID ahead of May 7 deadline

The Brief Starting May 7, travelers flying domestically must present a REAL ID, enhanced ID, or passport at airport security. Appointments at the DMV are in high demand, but new slots open daily and some offices will now operate on Saturdays. Required documents include proof of identity, legal presence, state residency, and Social Security number—originals or certified copies only.



Representatives from the TSA, DMV, and Port Authority are reminding New Yorkers of the fast-approaching deadline to obtain a REAL ID. Starting May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID, enhanced ID, or passport to board domestic flights.

Officials say demand is high, and appointments at DMV locations may be limited.

What we know:

The federal REAL ID deadline is May 7. After that date, anyone flying domestically must show either a REAL ID, an enhanced ID, or a valid U.S. passport at airport security.

TSA officials held a press event at LaGuardia Airport to get the word out on Thursday.

"It’s a good idea to get your REAL ID as soon as possible," said Tony Vero, the general manager of LaGuardia Airport. "Without it, you may face delays at security, which can affect not just your travel, but the flow of others as well."

What you can do:

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need to make an appointment at the DMV. Officials say that due to high demand, finding an open time slot can be difficult.

"We have reservation slots opening up daily," said Lisa Koumjian, deputy commissioner of communications and customer service for the DMV. "So if you go on our website today and you don’t see anything available, check back. We're adding new appointment times throughout the day."

Applicants must bring documentation to prove:

Identity

Legal presence in the U.S.

State residency

Social Security number

"They have to be originals or certified copies," Koumjian said. "And the biggest thing, like I mentioned, if you changed your name, you have to have documentation showing why you changed your name and every time you changed your name."

What's next:

To speed up the process, the DMV is offering document pre-screening online. Applicants can upload their materials before their appointment.

"We have staff standing by who will look at everything in advance of your appointment and let you know if it’s all good," Koumjian added. "Then you know when you get there, you should be fine."

Several DMV offices in the area will now be open on Saturdays starting this week to help process REAL ID applications ahead of the deadline.