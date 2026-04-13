Tractor-trailer crashes into business on Route 3 in Clifton

The Brief A tractor-trailer smashed into a building in Clifton early Monday morning. The driver was injured, and had to be extricated. The tractor-trailer has yet to be removed from the building.



An early morning crash ended with an 18-wheeler inside a building along a major roadway in Clifton.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to Route 3 near the exit ramp to Passaic Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find the front of a tractor-trailer completely smashed into the side of a building that housed a limousine business.

Police say the driver, who was trapped in the cab of the truck, had to be extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building was severely damaged, and police say all utilities have been turned off in the immediate area.

Traffic is currently flowing in both directions on Route 3, but ramps to and from Passaic Avenue are expected to be closed for most of the day.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

What's next:

Crews are working to remove the tractor-trailer, but police say it will likely take most of the day due to the need for stabilizing the building.