Track school closings, delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Dec. 2 | LIVE updates

NEW YORK - A messy winter storm is rolling through New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday, bringing a mix of heavy rain, wet snow and pockets of ice.
Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.
New York
- Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2 hour delay
- Highland Falls School District: closed
- Liberty Central School District: closed
- New Paltz School District: closed
- Newburgh City School District: closed
- Onteora School District: closed
- Poughkeepsie City School District: closed
New Jersey
- Jefferson Township School Dist.: closed
- Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2 hour delay
- Netcong Elementary: closed
- Riverdale Public Elementary: 90 minute delay
