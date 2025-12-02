Track school closings, delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Dec. 2 | LIVE updates

The Brief Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here. Two schools in New York and one school in New Jersey will either be delayed or closed tomorrow.



A messy winter storm is rolling through New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday, bringing a mix of heavy rain, wet snow and pockets of ice.

Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.

Local perspective:

List of school closings and delays

Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2 hour delay

Highland Falls School District: closed

Liberty Central School District: closed

New Paltz School District: closed

Newburgh City School District: closed

Onteora School District: closed

Poughkeepsie City School District: closed

Jefferson Township School Dist.: closed

Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2 hour delay

Netcong Elementary: closed

Riverdale Public Elementary: 90 minute delay