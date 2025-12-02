Expand / Collapse search
Track school closings, delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Dec. 2 | LIVE updates

By
Updated  December 2, 2025 7:09am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
Winter-like storm threatens messy commute as NJ declares emergency

FOX 5 NY’s Jessica Formoso reports live from Middletown, where calm roads could quickly turn treacherous as snow, freezing rain, and plow activity ramp up. New Jersey is under a state of emergency, with officials urging commuters to stay home if possible and prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

    • Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.
    • Two schools in New York and one school in New Jersey will either be delayed or closed tomorrow.

NEW YORK - A messy winter storm is rolling through New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday, bringing a mix of heavy rain, wet snow and pockets of ice. 

Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2 hour delay
  • Highland Falls School District: closed
  • Liberty Central School District: closed
  • New Paltz School District: closed
  • Newburgh City School District: closed
  • Onteora School District: closed
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: closed

New Jersey

  • Jefferson Township School Dist.: closed
  • Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2 hour delay
  • Netcong Elementary: closed
  • Riverdale Public Elementary: 90 minute delay

