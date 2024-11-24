Tourist from Italy randomly slashed in hand in Midtown: NYPD

A tourist from Italy was slashed in the hand while walking the streets in Midtown on Saturday, police said.

The attack happened around 10:40 a.m.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking on Madison Avenue when the suspect swung a knife and cut him on his right hand before running away.

The tourist was treated on the scene by EMS.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This comes days after the NYPD arrested 25-year-old Joshua Zinberg in connection with the unprovoked slashing of a Danish tourist on the Upper West Side.

Zinberg, now facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault, was apprehended in front of his apartment less than 24 hours after the attack. Police say that Zinberg's own mother helped authorities locate him.