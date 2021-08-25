Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Somerset County

Touring portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama are in Brooklyn

By Christal Young
Published 
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY

Portraits of the Obamas at Brooklyn Museum

The Smithsonian's portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama are on tour. The portraits are on exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum until Oct. 24.

NEW YORK - "Spectacular" and "Inspiring" are just two of the words that have been used to describe the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Unveiled in February 2018, the paintings usually hang at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery In Washington, D.C., but they're on a five-city tour until next year. Right now, the portraits are on view at the Brooklyn Museum.

The portrait of the former first lady was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald and was commissioned by Michelle Obama herself. And President Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley.

If you want to check out these portraits in person, don't delay. They're on view at the Brooklyn Museum's Morris A. and Meyer Schapiro Wing through Oct. 24, 2021.

The tour then makes stops in Los Angeles County, Atlanta, and Houston. (Earlier this summer, the portraits were on display in Chicago.)

To learn more, click here: The Obama Portraits Tour.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App