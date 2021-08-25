Touring portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama are in Brooklyn

"Spectacular" and "Inspiring" are just two of the words that have been used to describe the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Unveiled in February 2018, the paintings usually hang at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery In Washington, D.C., but they're on a five-city tour until next year. Right now, the portraits are on view at the Brooklyn Museum.

The portrait of the former first lady was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald and was commissioned by Michelle Obama herself. And President Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley.

If you want to check out these portraits in person, don't delay. They're on view at the Brooklyn Museum's Morris A. and Meyer Schapiro Wing through Oct. 24, 2021.

The tour then makes stops in Los Angeles County, Atlanta, and Houston. (Earlier this summer, the portraits were on display in Chicago.)

To learn more, click here: The Obama Portraits Tour .

Advertisement