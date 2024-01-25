Yankees could face cosmic challenge vs. Marlins during NYC solar eclipse

article

In less than three months, the New York Yankees will host the Miami Marlins at home – on the same day the moon covers the sun for an eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, the Great North American Eclipse will be seen as a partial solar eclipse in New York City – similar to (but better than!) our experience in 2017.

Although the eclipse will only be partial, the moon will cast a significant shadow over Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in the afternoon.

The spring matchup is the only game with a to-be-determined start time on the Yank's schedule.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Yankees' media relations office. A representative said that an eclipse would not be a factor in determining a game's state time.

If first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. – a slot for several afternoon Yankees games in 2024 – fans could see the cosmic event from the stands beginning around 2:10 p.m.

With the pitch clock, the average MLB is now 2 hours and 40 minutes, meaning NYC could see the deepest point of the eclipse when the game wraps.

What could this mean for the Yankees?

Last year, the Bombers had a two-game losing streak against the Fish.

In an eclipse, the celestial glow of both the sun and moon is obscured by a formidable shadow which could cause visibility issues for either team.

In astrology, many believe that the eclipse is a time of significant uncertainty.

Thus, Yankees fans and players will probably want to perform eclipse rituals to avoid a negative turnout and repel bad energy.

Think meditation and self-care.

Game time is still to be determined and so a lot still hangs in the balance--well, the sky.

One can only hope that the eclipse will be in the Yankees favor as the franchise goes for a chance at their first championship in nearly 15 years.

Although the matchup doesn't have an exact time, most start between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Here's the eclipse schedule:

2:10 p.m. – The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

3:25 p.m. – The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.

On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Where to see the solar eclipse in New York?

There are several cities and towns in the path of totality across New York. Here’s a look at them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites.

Buffalo

Jamestown

Rochester

Syracuse

Watertown

Lake Placid

Plattsburgh

When is the next total solar eclipse?

If you miss it, no worries--the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be Aug. 12, 2045.