Torrential rain leads to flooding in Westchester County

Torrential rainfall has flooded streets in some Westchester County communities.

In Rye, almost every street, save for two emergency service roads are closed due to flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, Rye Brook and New Rochelle have both seen 5 inches of rain.

The rain has caused Blind Brook, which runs through multiple towns and cities, to overflow, filling many roads with water and stranding cars.

"You get a lot of water, there's not much you can do about it," one resident said.

The city of Rye has some emergency shelters in place for people who have been forced to evacuate. For more information, visit this link.