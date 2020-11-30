Tornado Watch issued for large portion of New Jersey

article

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of New Jersey until 7 p.m. Monday.

Severe weather rolling through the region includes punishing winds and heavy rain.

The NWS says there is an extraordinary threat to life or property in Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County.

Portions of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia are also under the watch.

A watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

The NWS says it's important to review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

