Tornado watch for parts of region as severe storms approach

Much of New Jersey is under a tornado watch as a line of strong storms approaches the area.

Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties are all under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening and will bring heavy rain, large hail, and potentially damaging winds across the region, with an isolated tornado possible.

The greatest threat of severe storms across the region will be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wind gusts could cause downed trees and power outages, along with isolated flash flooding.

