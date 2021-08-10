Topgolf, driving range with bar and restaurant, opens on Long Island

Whether it's a grandfather spending a few hours with his grandchildren or a father and his sons, Long Islanders have a new place to tee it up at Topgolf in Holtsville.

"I live right here and I was looking at this fence," said one nearby resident. "I've been saying for the longest time 'What is this place all about?'"

The fence encloses this 215-yard outfield where golf enthusiasts and even those who want to just play for fun can spend some time.

Phil Shabat said this latest Topgolf to open is the first in New York. The state-of-the-art arcade-style three-story driving range has more than 100 hitting bays, offers a full menu of food and drinks, and is expected to employ well over 500 people.

Shabat said, "80% of our guests usually have never picked up a golf club, so it's that social aspect."

Different from an ordinary driving range, guests can take part in more of an interactive experience. High-tech screens offer various games for people to play and sensors next to the tee mat dispense the next ball. Add scoring to the game. Each ball has a tag that communicates with the system. When you hit a target, you score points.

"They can stay competitive," Shabat said. "It's for beginners, intermediate, advanced. Whatever skill level the golfer is, we have a game for them."

The cost is $40 to 60 an hour depending on the day and time. Up to six people can play in one bay. As for picking up the balls, leave that to the trucks. There can be over 100,000 of them any given weekend night.

Topgolf | 5231 Express Dr. N., Holtsville, N.Y. 11742 | 631-977-7645 | topgolf.com/us/holtsville

Advertisement