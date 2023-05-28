Travel to the top 10 bluest waters in the US to relax and unwind

A relaxing vacation often includes calming blue waters.

Travel experts at SIXT studied more than 50 of the country’s best bodies of water, from lakes to cenotes to hot springs and more. From that batch, they found the top 10 bluest waters – what they call the "perfect" shades of a vacation.

"The world is full of stunning natural wonders, but there's something unique about recharging while enjoying blue waters," said David Woody, country development and travel expert at SIXT.

Their top 10 findings include locations in Alaska, Florida and many states in between, with blues ranging from friendly shades of periwinkle to commanding shades of cobalt.

1. Blue Hole - Santa Rosa, New Mexico

Blue Hole in New Mexico, along with the color swatch that matches its blue waters. (SIXT / FOX Weather)

In eastern New Mexico , you’ll find a desert oasis with a sapphire cenote named Blue Hole. According to SIXT, Blue Hole has incredible visibility and remains at a temperature of 62 degrees. Given its name and blue waters to match, it’s no wonder Blue Hole rose to the top of the list.

Visitors looking to savor the waters of the cenote this summer can enjoy average high temperatures between the mid-70s and mid-80s. Rainfall amounts each month only rise to 1.62 to 3.24 inches on average.

TOP TRAVEL MUST-HAVES, ACCORDING TO THE EXPERTS

2. Chena Hot Springs - Fairbanks, Alaska

A winter scene at Chena Hot Springs in Alaska, along with the color swatch that matches its blue waters. (SIXT / FOX Weather)

Far up north in Alaska , Chena Hot Springs takes the silver medal on this list. The geothermal hot springs were discovered more than a century ago during a gold rush, and today, its warm waters remain a popular attraction for those looking to relax and unwind.

The hot springs have some of the coolest temperatures on the list. Summer months at Chena Hot Springs usually see high temperatures between the mid-50s and low 70s with an average rainfall of 2.26 inches of rain a month.

HERE ARE THE TOP SUMMER VACATION DESTINATIONS IN THE US

3. Las Olas Beach - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Las Olas Beach in Florida, along with the color swatch that matches its blue waters. (SIXT / FOX Weather)

In the other corner of the country, travelers can find the blue waters of Las Olas Beach, which rank at No. 3 on the list. Travelers can enjoy the blue waters of this Florida destination while basking in the sun and surrounded by palm trees.

The weather at Las Olas Beach can be quite warm as high temperatures rise to the high 80s and low 90s on average. The weather can also be wet, as average rainfall amounts bounce between 8 and 9.30 inches each summer month.

TOP 5 MOST COLORFUL BEACHES IN AMERICA

4. Grand Lake - Grand Lake, Colorado

Grand Lake in Colorado, along with the color swatch that matches its blue waters. (Swatch: SIXT; Photo: Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post / Getty Images)

Nestled within the Rocky Mountains is Grand Lake, the largest natural lake in Colorado . Surrounded by mountains, visitors will be immersed in nature, which they can explore by swimming, paddling and boating in the deep blue lake.

Summer weather at Grand Lake is pretty mild, with average high temperatures in the low to mid-70s with average rainfall between 1.36 and 2.09 inches a month.

TEN LARGEST US LAKES WORTH VISITING DURING YOUR NEXT VACATION

5. La Jolla Cove - San Diego, California

La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California, along with the color swatch that matches its blue waters. (Swatch: SIXT; Photo: Francisco Morales, Eyepix Group, Future Publishing / Getty Images)

Not to be outdone, the West Coast boasts its own blue water paradise with La Jolla Cove. Located in southern California , the beach is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve. Water visibility at the Cove can sometimes exceed 30 feet, according to the City of San Diego .

Visitors looking to travel to La Jolla Cove this summer will enjoy average high temperatures up to the upper 70s with little precipitation.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Map of the top 10 bluest waters, according to SIXT. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Rounding out the list were Sail Bay in California, Lake Conway in Florida, Lake George in upstate New York , Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho and Glass Beach in Washington . Read the full report here.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.