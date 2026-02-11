Top 10 coldest Februarys in New Jersey on record since 1895

article

The Brief February has been unusually cold across New Jersey so far this year. The coldest February on record was 1934, with an average temperature of 17.2°F. January, by comparison, ranked just the 82nd coldest on record.



It’s been a frigid stretch across New Jersey this month, with repeated shots of Arctic air keeping temperatures below seasonal averages.

What we know:

Statewide climate data dating back to 1895 shows that some Februarys were significantly colder than others. The coldest on record remains 1934, when the statewide average temperature fell to just 17.2 degrees.

By comparison, January ranked as the 82nd coldest January on record in New Jersey — meaning last month was cold, but far from historic. That contrast highlights how February has delivered a sharper chill so far.

Several winters from the early 1900s dominate the coldest February list, along with a pair of notorious late-1970s cold seasons.

The 10 coldest Februarys in New Jersey history

Here are the coldest Februarys statewide since 1895, ranked by average temperature, according to data from NOAA:

1934 – 17.2°F 1979 – 21.2°F 1895 – 21.8°F 1905 – 22.0°F 1907 – 22.0°F 2015 – 22.3°F 1978 – 22.5°F 1936 – 22.7°F 1904 – 23.0°F 1901 – 23.5°F

Notably, February 2015 is the only 21st-century February to crack the top 10.

Why you should care:

Long stretches of below-normal temperatures can impact heating bills, infrastructure, travel and even snowfall totals depending on storm tracks. Persistent cold can also deepen frost in the ground and strain power systems during high demand.

What's next:

Whether this February ultimately cracks the top 10 will depend on how temperatures trend during the final weeks of the month. A late-month warmup could shift the statewide average significantly, while continued Arctic air would push it higher on the historical rankings.